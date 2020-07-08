Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in a £32m deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Liverpool FC are tracking the 29-year-old as the Bayern Munich star has one year left on his current deal at the Bundesliga champions.

The same article states that Thiago has rejected a new contract with Bayern and the Spain international is eager to test himself in the Premier League at some point in his career.

According to the same story, the former FC Barcelona midfielder’s desire to test his abilities in the English top flight should help Liverpool FC negotiate a favourable deal with Bayern.

The report goes on to suggest that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Thiago’s ability on the ball, having come up against the Spaniard during his spell in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

The story adds that Thiago could be an important piece of the Liverpool FC puzzle as Klopp looks to “subtly reinvent” the Premier League champions to stay ahead of their rivals.

Thiago won two La Liga titles, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his FC Barcelona career.

The Spanish midfielder scored 11 times in 101 games for his boyhood club before £20m move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the 2013 summer transfer window.

Thiago has won seven Bundesliga titles and three German Cups during his seven-year stay at the Allianz Arena.

The Spanish star has scored 31 times in 231 games for Bayern to play a key role in their dominance of German football.

Liverpool FC will take on Brighton in their next Premier League fixture at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.

