Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have been quoted £36.2m by Bayern Munich for Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport Bild, as quoted by The Mirror, is reporting that Bayern Munich have set Thiago’s asking price amid interest from the Premier League champions in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the 29-year-old doesn’t plan to sign a new long-term contract at the Bundesliga title holders ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Bayern are seeking to recoup £36.2m from the Spain international’s sale but Liverpool FC are currently unwilling to meet the German side’s valuation.

Sport Bild report that Liverpool FC are only willing to spend £18.1m on the former FC Barcelona midfielder as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve his title-winning squad.

The report goes on to add that Manchester City and Juventus are also interested in the seven-time Bundesliga winner in the current transfer window.

Liverpool FC lost 2-1 to Arsenal in the absence of captain Jordan Henderson on Wednesday night to suggest that Klopp could do with some extra experience in his midfield.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in 20th minute when Sadio Mane scored from close range after Andy Robertson picked out the Senegal international in the Arsenal penalty area.

However, Virgil van Dijk’s wayward pass was intercepted by Reiss Nelson before the Arsenal youngster managed assisted Alexandre Lacazette for his 32nd-minute equaliser.

Arsenal took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Alisson Becker’s poor pass resulted Nelson’s goal to condemn Liverpool FC to their first loss to the Gunners in 10 games.

Liverpool FC will have a week to mull over their humiliating defeat before the Premier League champions welcome Chelsea FC at Anfield next Wednesday.

The Reds will end their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Sunday 26 July.

