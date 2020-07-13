Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are in a three-way battle with Manchester City and Juventus to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet TuttoJuve, as quoted by the Daily Mail, are reporting that the Reds are facing competition from the Serie A giants for the experienced Spanish midfielder.

The same article states that the Italian champions are weighing up an offer to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also contemplating an offer to sign the Spain international after the pair worked together at FC Barcelona.

The report goes on to reveal that Thiago is interested in a move to the Premier League after the 29-year-old previously sampled La Liga during his stint at Camp Nou.

TuttoJuve claim that Premier League champions Liverpool FC are interested in the seven-time Bundesliga winner to bolster their midfield ahead of their title defence next term.

The report reveals that the Reds could make a £32m bid to sign Thiago but Liverpool FC will have to battle it out with Juventus and Manchester City for the playmaker’s signature.

Thiago has scored 31 times in 231 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons for Bayern following his move to the Allianz Arena from FC Barcelona in 2013.

The Spain international has won seven Bundesliga titles, two La Liga crowns, the Champions League, four German Cups, the Copa del Rey, three German Super Cups, two Spanish Super Cups, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup during a glittering career.

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Anfield on Saturday after Jay Rodriguez cancelled out Andy Robertson’s header to deny the Reds a 26th successive home win.

The Reds will take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

