Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Emile Heskey reckons that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s natural position is as a midfielder despite the Liverpool FC star excelling in a right-back role.

The England international has made 12 assists in 33 appearances in the Premier League this season despite being deployed in a right-back role in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most creative outlets in the Liverpool FC team from his full-back role, having created 79 opportunities for team-mates of which 17 were classified as big chances this term.

The Liverpool FC number 66 has often drawn comparisons to Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne given the England defender’s crossing and passing ability.

Alexander-Arnold and De Bruyne are two of the most devastating set-piece takers in the Premier League.

Only De Bruyne has created more assists for team-mates than Alexander-Arnold this season to highlight the Liverpool FC full-back’s influence despite being used in a defensive role.

Former Liverpool FC striker Heskey reckons that Alexander-Arnold is tailor-made to become an influential midfielder in the heart of Klopp’s side should the Reds boss decide to use the England international in an advanced role.

“If you were to ask him, he would be more than happy to play in midfield because that is, I would say, his natural position,” Heskey told Sky Sports.

“He gets more space in the wide areas and then you see the passing range that he has. But that passing range has obviously been built up over the years playing in central midfield.

“His decision-making probably comes from having less time when he was in central midfield. He’s had to be aware of what’s going on around him.”

Alexander-Arnold is considered one of the leading right-backs – if not the top player in his position – thanks to his outstanding performances over the past few seasons.

If Klopp were to use Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role, Liverpool FC have a promising right-back talent in the shape of Wales Under-19 international Neco Williams.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to produce an impressive cameo in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield last month.

Williams has made three Premier League appearances and featured in a further five games in all competitions this season.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday before the Premier League champions host Burnley at Anfield in the top flight next weekend.

