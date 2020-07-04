BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Aston Villa

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were thoroughly outplayed as they suffered a 4-0 loss to Manchester City at The Etihad on Thursday night in their first game since having been crowned as the new Premier League champions last month.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain own-goal handed the Merseyside outfit a heavy defeat against Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Merseyside outfit will now be keen to regroup and respond after that heavy defeat as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to try and beat Manchester City’s points tally record of 100 from two seasons ago.

Liverpool FC are preparing to welcome an Aston Villa side who are 18th in the table and have lost three of their last five games in the Premier League.

And former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is not expecting the Reds to have any problems against the relegation strugglers this weekend as they prepare to welcome them to Anfield.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I am at this game for BBC Radio 5 live and I only see one winner.

“Liverpool were well beaten at Etihad Stadium on Thursday but this is where we will see their response.

“The only way I could make a case for Aston Villa getting anything at Anfield is if Reds boss Jurgen Klopp decides to play a few of the kids.

“I know Villa are fighting for their lives, but they can’t defend. They won’t be able to keep Liverpool out.”

Liverpool FC won the title with seven games to spare and they will take on Brighton, Burnley and Arsenal in their next three top-flight games after Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa.

The Merseyside outfit have won 28 of their 32 top-flight games so far this season, losing twice and drawing twice in the Premier League.

