Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Aston Villa

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to record their first win as Premier League champions against Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were crowned Premier League champions last month after Chelsea FC managed to beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to hand the top-flight trophy to Liverpool FC.

Jurgen Klopp’s side received a guard of honour at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night as Manchester City paid tribute to the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

The Citizens went on to secure a 4-0 victory over Liverpool FC in a resounding win over the title holders to lay down a marker ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Merseyside outfit will be eager to restore some pride with a victory over relegation candidates Aston Villa this weekend.

The Birmingham side have lost twice and have drawn once since the return of the Premier League following the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to secure a resounding victory over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“[It is] hard for me to offer any kind of argument for anything other than a comfortable win for Liverpool,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Aston Villa have failed to win since the re-start of the Premier League and in fact have only picked up two points from the last 24 on offer.

“They have only kept one clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League games and for good measure, they have lost their last four league games against Liverpool with an aggregate score 13-3.

“In addition to winning the title, Liverpool will be looking to add a number of records to their list of achievements this season.

“Most points in a season, biggest winning margin and most matches won are all in their sights and, even without their famous support at Anfield, I fancy a high-scoring victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men.”

Liverpool FC will be looking to secure a five-game winning streak against Aston Villa, having netted 13 times during that run.

Although the Reds have traditionally dominated this fixture, the Premier League champions have only managed to win three of their last nine meetings at Anfield.

Liverpool FC are looking to record their 24th successive Premier League win at Anfield as well as their 57th game unbeaten on Merseyside.

The Reds need to win five of their last six games to beat Manchester City’s record of 32 victories in an individual campaign.

Liverpool FC will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night before a home clash against Burnley next Saturday.

