Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to bounce back from their defeat by Manchester City with a comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were beaten 4-0 by Pep Guardiola’s men at The Etihad on Thursday night in what was their first game since having been crowned as Premier League champions.

Liverpool FC will be keen to get back to winning ways at Anfield on Sunday afternoon when they host strugglers Aston Villa in their first home game since clinching the title.

The Merseyside outfit are still in the hunt to beat the points tally of 100 set by Manchester City two seasons ago, and Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his side to bounce back from their loss to City.

Aston Villa have been in stuttering form in recent weeks and have lot three of their last five games in the Premier League.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing the Reds to secure a comfortable victory on Merseyside on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “I am sorry, Aston Villa, but this seems to be the worst thing that could have happened to them with Liverpool getting thumped at City.

“Lots of people predicted what would happen. It was not their attitude, but had they been celebrating a bit too much?!

“I did not think they were that bad. Mohamed Salah hit the post and they made chances. Everything the full-backs tried they could not execute, and sadly it was against the one team who can make you look foolish. Welcome to being champions!

“Jurgen Klopp’s side will be angry, upset, and will have a point to prove. Do Villa park the bus? Do they sit in? Do they get Jack Grealish on the ball? What have they got up front or in the wide areas?

“That would be the thoughtful plan, to counter-attack and get some midfield runners alongside the attackers once more.

“John McGinn is still trying to get fit and find his feet since returning to action. Dean Smith will go to a back five, flood the midfield and put Grealish close to the frontman.

“They will feed off scraps, but Liverpool will win comfortably.”

After Sunday’s clash, Liverpool FC will take on Brighton, Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United in their remaining games in the Premier League.

The Reds will then start to turn their attentions towards the summer transfer window and the players Klopp could look to bring in to further strengthen his squad ahead of his side’s Premier League title defence next season.

