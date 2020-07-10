Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Burnley

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 win over Burnley in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds head into the game fresh from their 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in midweek as Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their hunt of a record points tally in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC need to take nine more points from their remaining four games in order to beat the tally of 100 set by Manchester City two seasons ago.

The Merseyside outfit, who were crowned Premier League champions last month, have won three of their last four games in the top flight and will be keen to claim the three points against Sean Dyche’s side this weekend.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they take on Burnley this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “With three wins and a draw from their past four games, Burnley are doing brilliantly, especially when you consider how depleted Sean Dyche’s squad is.

“But I see their good run ending when they go to Anfield.

“Liverpool will find it far harder to break Burnley down than it was against Brighton in midweek, but I think the end result will be the same – a Reds win.”

After Saturday’s game, Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Wednesday night, before they complete their Premier League campaign with games against Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

Attentions will then gradually start to turn towards the summer transfer window and the players that the Reds could look to sign ahead of next season as they prepare for their top-flight title defence.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip