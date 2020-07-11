Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Burnley

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are still in the hunt to better Manchester City’s record points tally of 100 set two seasons ago as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to add further gloss to their Premier League title triumph this season.

Liverpool FC are currently on 92 points and have a further 12 points available to them from their remaining four games in the top flight this season.

The Merseyside outfit are preparing to welcome a Burnley side to Anfield who have won three of their last four games in the Premier League.

However, former Liverpool FC star Owen is fully expecting to see the Reds claim a victory over Burnley on Saturday and continue their march towards a record points tally in the top flight.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool came through a difficult test at Brighton with what looked on paper to be a comfortable 3-1 win but was, in fact, anything but.

“They certainly haven’t hit their early season form since the restart but they continue to win and amass a huge lead at the top of the table.

“Burnley are in great form themselves and will undoubtedly be looking to secure a place in the Europa League, despite having a number of issues to deal with this season.

“However, they have only won one of their last eleven matches against Liverpool and have lost nine.

“Liverpool have won all 17 home games this season and will want to finish the season with two more which would be the first time any team has won all 19 home matches in a season.

“I take Liverpool to march on with a 2-0 win.”

After Saturday’s game, Liverpool FC will turn their attentions towards their trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

After that, the Merseyside outfit will take on Chelsea FC and Newcastle United in their remaining two games in the top flight.

