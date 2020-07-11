Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing an understrength Liverpool FC to beat Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions were 3-1 winners against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson.

Although the Merseyside outfit have already won their first Premier League title, Salah hasn’t allowed the intensity of his performances to drop as the Egyptian pursues a third successive golden boot.

The 28-year-old’s double salvo against Brighton took his tally to 19 for the Premier League season, just three goals behind the leading goal-scorer Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool FC will be without captain Henderson for the visit of Burnley after their first Premier League title-winning skipper suffered an injury at Brighton.

Burnley are on a decent run in the Premier League, having lost just one of their last 12 games to help the Clarets move clear of any potential relegation battle.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to beat Burnley even if Klopp decides to field some of his youngsters for the visit of Sean Dyche’s side.

“Burnley squeezed into the threat of Europe again with a great result at West Ham,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“They were fortunate enough to get a draw with Sheffield United but dug their heels in and picked up a point in the end when they were in front.

“James Tarkowski’s tackle was a red and it was not VAR’s fault, it was the referee who got it wrong on that occasion. Despite the fact Ben Mee has been missing, Burnley have still done well without him. You can get at them though.

“In terms of Liverpool, Sadio Mane got a rest and Roberto Firmino looks back to his bright self. Mohamed Salah was back in the goals. It will keep them on their toes, and even the normal starting line-up will be itching to start – Jordan Henderson could be out, so Nabi Keita may get a run, and Georginio Wijnaldum is always a threat.

“No matter which full-backs Jurgen Klopp puts in, Liverpool will be dangerous. He could put Neco Williams in, but I always think he is tempted to put an extra few in, but because of the record everyone says he is going for, he may not.

“I do not think it is that important to them, and this result will put them on track to beat it, but I think Klopp is caught in between. Does he go with the youngsters or does he go for the points total?

“The reality is that Curtis Jones scored last week and Takumi Minamino could still get game-time too, but I see Liverpool being fairly comfortable here.”

Burnley have lost nine of their 11 games against Liverpool FC in the Premier League, securing one win and one draw during that run.

Liverpool FC are looking to maintain their perfect record at Anfield this season, having won all 17 of their home fixtures in the current campaign.

The Reds can equal the record for home victories in a title-winning season if Liverpool FC beat Burnley at Anfield on Saturday.

Klopp’s men are still chasing Manchester City’s record of 100 points as Liverpool FC look to move onto 95 with a win against Burnley.

Liverpool FC needs three more wins to beat Manchester City’s haul but the Reds face tricky games against Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United.

