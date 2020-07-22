Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds will welcome the FA Cup finalists to Anfield for their penultimate Premier League fixture of the 2019-20 season as Liverpool FC look to extend their unbeaten home run to 59 games.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare in the current campaign but Jurgen Klopp’s side have taken their foot off the pedal over the past few weeks.

The Merseyside outfit have only won two of their last five Premier League games to miss out on the chance to set a new record points tally in the English top flight.

Liverpool FC will be presented with their first-ever Premier League trophy on Wednesday night to provide Klopp’s men with the incentive to mark the moment with a win against Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC booked their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday evening with

a 3-1 win over Manchester United thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire’s own goal.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Premier League champions to secure a 2-0 win against Chelsea FC at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy on the Kop at full-time and I think that will influence Jurgen Klopp’s selection, and the performance levels of his side,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Klopp will pick his strongest possible team and they will want to get back at it after last week’s defeat by Arsenal. This scenario will concentrate their minds, which is exactly what they need.

“Yes, it is Chelsea who still need the points but this will be more like the Liverpool we saw earlier in the season. They will not want to go and get the trophy after losing again.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in the reverse fixture earlier this season thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold in west London.

The Reds have won their last two Premier League games against Chelsea FC but the Blues were 2-0 winners against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round back in March.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Newcastle United for their final Premier League game of the season at St James’ Park, while Chelsea FC will host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

