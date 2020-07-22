Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Liverpool FC to dent Chelsea FC’s top-four hopes with a 2-0 win over the Blues at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Blues head into the game looking to build on their recent good form, with Frank Lampard’s men fresh from having secured their place in the FA Cup final thanks to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday.

As things stand, Chelsea FC are currently in third place in the Premier League table and are in the driving seat to secure a top-four finish in the top flight to seal a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have been in patchy form since having secured their first ever Premier League title, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having won just two of their last five outings in the top flight.

Chelsea FC are currently just a point ahead of Leicester City and Manchester United in the top-four race, and former Arsenal star Nicholas is tipping Klopp’s men to damage the west London side’s Champions League hopes with a win on Wednesday night on Merseyside.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “It is a cracker. The relegation battle is intense, but so is the top-four race.

“Question marks are beside all three of them, but how do you pick a winner out of Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United?

“Liverpool will be agitated with themselves. Trophy presentations can go one way or the other. They are the champions and can go and beat teams by three or four goals to nil, otherwise it can be flat.

“A 10-per-cent drop is a lot when you are Liverpool, and setting the standards they have set, and they will want to be seen as proper Premier League champions on this occasion.

“Jurgen Klopp will be angry with them at the moment and I think he will play his strongest team and get a reaction from his players.”

Chelsea FC have won three of their last five games in the Premier League to keep themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

The Blues will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 1 August as they seek a trophy in Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

