Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Premier League champions have struggled to maintain their high performance level since the Reds wrapped up their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

Liverpool FC have only managed to win two of their last five Premier League games after losses to Manchester City and Arsenal over the past month.

The Reds will be presented with the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night to provide Jurgen Klopp’s side with an incentive to secure the three points against Chelsea FC.

The Blues were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire’s own goal.

Chelsea FC are in third place in the Premier League table and one point ahead of Leicester City and Manchester United in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to edge to narrow 2-1 win against Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

“Liverpool’s form has been somewhat indifferent since they won the Premier League and were beaten by Arsenal in their last match after two unusual errors in defence allowed the Gunners to come back from a goal down,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That defeat means that Liverpool can no longer set the record for most points in a season but that won’t in any way, diminish what they’ve already achieved this season.

“The Reds will finally be presented with the Premier League trophy at the end of the match and will undoubtedly want to end their last home game of the season in style.

“Chelsea’s narrow 1-0 victory over Norwich on Tuesday means they sit third in the table at the start of Matchday 37 but this is a tricky match for them to face at this late stage of the season.

“They finish the season with a home game against Wolves and with Leicester City and Manchester United breathing down their necks Frank Lampard will be desperate for a positive result at Anfield.

“Liverpool won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in September and I fancy Jurgen Klopp’s men to grind out another 2-1 victory this time around.”

Liverpool FC have won 21 of their 55 meetings between the two sides in the Premier League era, while Chelsea FC have notched up 20 victories.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge back in September thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Premier League champions will be looking to extend their unbeaten record at Anfield in the top flight this season to 59 games.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Newcastle United at St James’ Park in their final game of the Premier League season, while Chelsea FC will host Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

