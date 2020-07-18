Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester City will ease to a comfortable win against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night.

The Citizens will be looking to win their second FA Cup crown under Pep Guardiola after the Eastlands outfit beat Watford 6-0 at the home of English football in May 2019.

Manchester City will be hoping to successfully defend their FA Cup title after the Citizens surrendered their grip on the Premier League trophy to Liverpool FC this term.

Guardiola’s side were 2-1 winners against Bournemouth at The Etihad on Wednesday night just days after the Eastlands outfit routed Brighton 5-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal managed to end their miserable run against Liverpool FC with a 2-1 victory over the newly-crowned Premier League champions at The Emirates in mid-week.

The Gunners have won four of their last six Premier League games, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City and 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to win 3-1 against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night.

“Amazingly, the last four winners of this competition are the four semi-finalists on show this time around,” Owen told BetVictor. “On Saturday, holders Manchester City face the most successful team in the competition’s history: thirteen-time winners Arsenal.

“With second place in the Premier League secured, City are now focusing on both the Champions League and FA Cup.

“They come in to this match on the back of a win against Bournemouth in the Premier League, albeit with an under-par performance. However, they will undoubtedly have had half an eye on this fixture and should be full of confidence given that they’ve beaten Arsenal in their last seven meetings.

“Arsenal manager Mikael Arteta has won the FA Cup twice as a player and was part of the backroom staff at Manchester City when they listed the trophy last season. He will no doubt be desperate to see his Arsenal team win it in his first year at the helm.

“The Gunners will have been buoyed by their win against Liverpool last time out but with their form being somewhat inconsistent since the restart and with their recent poor record against the Citizens, I fancy City to win this one.

“I’m going for a 3-1 victory for Pep Guardiola’s men.”

Arsenal lost 3-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in their first game since the return of the Premier League after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners have a great record in FA Cup semi-finals, having progressed to the Wembley showpiece in nine of their last 12 last-four clashes.

Only Chelsea FC and Manchester United have beaten Arsenal during their north London side’s dominant run in the FA Cup.

Manchester City have been dominant since their lucrative takeover, having won 10 of their 12 FA Cup semi-finals.

The Citizens have won their last seven games against Arsenal but their last defeat was a 1-0 loss to the Gunners in the FA Cup semi-final in 2017.

Arsene Wenger’s side went on to beat Chelsea FC in the final to win the FA Cup for a record 13th time.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip