Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to make a statement about their intentions next season with a victory over newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool FC on Thursday night.

The Reds will aptly play their first Premier League fixture as champions at Manchester City as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to beat the Eastland outfit’s record points tally of 100.

Liverpool FC ended their 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight title last Thursday night when Chelsea FC beat Manchester City to crown Klopp’s side as Premier League champions.

The Merseyside outfit are the quickest Premier League champions in history after the Reds got their hands on the trophy with seven games left to play in the current campaign.

The 19-time English champions are currently on 86 points and Liverpool FC can claim a further 21 points if Klopp’s side win all seven of their remaining games.

However, former Reds striker Owen believes that Manchester City will be eager to send a warning to Liverpool FC about their title defence in the 2020-21 campaign.

The BT Sport pundit is backing Pep Guardiola’s side to beat Liverpool FC in a high-scoring game at The Etihad on Thursday night in a preview of what should be a more competitive title battle next term.

“The gap this season has been so big that it was inevitable that Liverpool would win the trophy at some point, and I imagine that Pep Guardiola and his men wouldn’t want it to have happened in this game at the Etihad,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Liverpool were at their prolific best on Wednesday when they tore Crystal Palace apart and I think every fan in the country would have to accept that they thoroughly deserve to be champions.

“I’m sure that the players would have preferred to win it on the field of play but they can now relax a little and enjoy their final seven games of the season.

“With Liverpool already champions and City still playing with Cups on their mind, this is a difficult one to call.

“However, I think the fact that City’s season isn’t yet over may give them the edge, and I expect them to deliver a message to Liverpool that they will be right there alongside them again next season.”

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Manchester City at Anfield earlier this season when Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored for the Reds at Anfield.

The Reds have won four of their last seven meetings in all competitions, while the Citizens have only managed to win once.

Manchester City set up a FA Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal at the weekend thanks to their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

