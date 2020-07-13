Gary Neville rates Anthony Martial’s display in Man United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville lavished praise on Anthony Martial for his man of the match performance in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton on Monday night.

Manchester United knew that a win would move the Red Devils above Leicester City and Chelsea FC into third place after their direct rivals both lost at the weekend.

However, Southampton broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Stuart Armstrong finished past David De Gea after Paul Pogba was dispossessed in midfield.

Manchester United were level eight minutes later when Anthony Martial managed to hold off a defender to tee up Marcus Rashford to restore parity at Old Trafford.

The France international continued his excellent form with a fine solo goal when the Manchester United number nine evaded a couple of defenders before finding the roof of the net just three minutes after the equaliser.

Martial and Rashford have both scored 15 times in the Premier League this season after their goals against the Saints.

But the French forward’s performance wasn’t enough to secure three points after Michael Obafemi levelled deep in added time.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was impressed with Martial’s performance in Monday night’s 2-2 draw with Southampton.

Asked to name his man of the match during his Sky Sports commentary, Neville said:

“It’s that man [Anthony Martial]. I gave it to Mason Greenwood at Villa Park but Martial played really well [tonight].

“He could have had a hat-trick and he played a big role in Marcus Rashford’s goal with the little lay-off to the side.”

Martial has scored five goals and has made three assists in his last seven games in all competitions since the return of top-flight football in mid June.

Manchester United are in fifth place and a point behind Leicester City after their 2-2 draw against Southampton.

Chelsea FC will host Norwich City on Tuesday night when the Blues can move four points ahead of Manchester United.

Leicester, meanwhile, will host Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday night as Manchester United look to keep the pressure on the top four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on top-four rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

