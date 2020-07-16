‘Top level’: Rio Ferdinand praises Man United star after 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand saluted the “top level” Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United striker helped to fire the Red Devils to an important 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 2-2 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Rashford gave the visitors the lead in first-half stoppage time when he produced a fine turn and shot from close range in the box.

Anthony Martial then made it 2-0 to the Red Devils when he fired home a right-footed finish in the 78th minute at Selhurst Park.

The win leaves Manchester United firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season – and they will secure Champions League qualification if they win their remaining two games.

England international Rashford has been in good form since the return of the Premier League last month, and the 22-year-old’s strike on Thursday night was his third in four games.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was highly impressed by what he saw from Rashford as the striker gave the visitors the lead at the end of the first half.

Speaking during BT Sport‘s coverage of the game at half-time, Ferdinand said talking over footage of Rashford’s opener: “It was one moment of quality.

“Bruno Fernandes the instigator and [Anthony] Martial was involved again. But Rashford, the way he sits [Patrick] Van Aanholt down there on the floor, he might as well get him a pillow.

“He then dispatches it; what a beautiful finish. This is top level.”

Ferdinand added: “When you’ve got forwards like that up front, you can afford to have below-par first halves and rely on people like that [Rashford] to get you out of it.”

Rashford has now scored 17 goals and made six assists in 29 Premier League games this season.

Next up for Manchester United – who remain fifth in the Premier League table – is their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea FC on Sunday afternoon at Wembley.

The Red Devils will then complete their Premier League season with clashes against West Ham United and Leicester City as they chase a top-four finish in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge at the club.

