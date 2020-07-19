Andy Cole gives his verdict on Mason Greenwood at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Andy Cole has described Mason Greenwood as a “frightening” talent for Manchester United.

The 18-year-old has provided one of the biggest talking points since the return of the Premier League following the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenwood has seized his chance to shine on the right side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack after the English teenager managed to keep Daniel James out of the team.

The Manchester United forward has scored four times in six starts in the Premier League to help the Red Devils compete for a top-four finish this season.

Greenwood has found the net against Brighton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa to underline his undoubted potential.

The England Under-21 international has earned rave reviews thanks to his clinical performances alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the team.

Former Manchester United striker Cole gave a glowing verdict on Greenwood’s ability following the teenager’s breakthrough performances over the past month or so.

“He’s frightening,” Cole told BBC Radio Five Live on Friday night. “He’s got great ability.

“You’re not sure what foot he is. He has everything going for him. Watching him play, you’d believe he’s played in the first team all season.

“His finish left or right is frightening.”

Greenwood scored four times in three games before the Manchester United teenager failed to get on the score-sheet in their last two Premier League games against Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Retired Manchester United striker Cole believes that Greenwood could eventually be used as the main centre-forward in the Manchester United team.

Cole added: “He has a great possibility of being the main man. He’s 18 and people are already saying he’s better than Martial and Rashford.

“I have said that I think he thinks he’s still playing in the youth team because nothing fazes him.”

Greenwood will be hoping to help Manchester United reach the FA Cup final on Sunday when the Red Devils take on Chelsea FC in the last four of the competition at Wembley.

The 18-year-old has scored one goal in four appearances in the FA Cup this term, while Greenwood has netted 17 goals in all competitions for Solskjaer’s side.

