Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Paul Scholes is backing David De Gea to rediscover his best form at Manchester United despite his FA Cup nightmare at Wembley last weekend.

The Spain international suffered the latest setback in his Manchester United career after De Gea produced a poor performance in their 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday evening.

The 29-year-old made errors for Olivier Giroud’s opening goal and Mason Mount’s second-half strike to prompt criticism of the Manchester United shot stopper.

De Gea has struggled for form since the return of the Premier League after he was partly responsible for goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth over the past month.

The Spain international was widely viewed as the Premier League’s best goalkeeper between 2013 and 2018 but De Gea has allowed mistakes to creep into his game over the past two seasons.

De Gea signed a new five-year deal at the 20-time English champions last year despite the increasing number of errors that De Gea made in all competitions.

The current Manchester United number one is contending with speculation that Dean Henderson could be promoted to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeeper when the England star returns from his season-long loan at Sheffield United.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes is backing De Gea to bounce back from his recent setbacks and issued his support for the Spain international given his performances over the past seven seasons.

“Yep, he’s having a bad time,” Scholes is quoted as saying by Metro. “But without him Utd wouldn’t have finished in the top 10 the last 6 yrs… he’ll be back!”

Manchester United signed De Gea in a £17m deal from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson landed the Spain international as a replacement for Edwin van der Sar.

De Gea has won two Premier League titles, two FA Cup crowns, the League Cup and the Europa League during a decorated spell at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will face Leicester City on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip