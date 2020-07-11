Gary Neville sends warning to Liverpool FC about Man United’s front three

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville reckons Manchester United’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have the ability to match Liverpool FC’s attack in the coming seasons.

Manchester United eased to a resounding 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in their Premier League clash at Villa Park on Thursday hight thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood and Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have won their last four Premier League games by a three-goal margin or greater as Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side find form at a crucial point of the season.

Martial has netted four times in his last four Premier League games, while Rashford has scored from the penalty spot in a 5-2 rout of Bournemouth last weekend.

Greenwood’s form has been the biggest talking point after the 18-year-old netted his fourth goal in four games against Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have proven themselves to be the deadliest attack in the Premier League over the past few seasons.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville believes that Manchester United’s emerging front three could emulate Liverpool FC in future seasons if they continue to progress.

“Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are matured, they are established, they are the real deal – the best front three in the Premier League. I was saying that even when Manchester City were winning the league,” Neville told the Gary Neville podcast.

“The three that United have got are not at the level of Liverpool’s front three yet, you wouldn’t expect them to be, but they have the talent and ability.

“There were questions whether Rashford was good enough, whether Martial was good enough and Greenwood hadn’t obviously emerged back then, but they are proving they are good enough, that they can play and that they will get better.

“The Liverpool front three are ahead, but it is exciting for Manchester United.

“If you believe in young players and give them opportunities in the positions they want to play in, you will be amazed what you can achieve.”

Both Martial and Rashford have scored 20 goals or more for the first time in their Manchester United careers in an individual season.

Greenwood has netted nine times in eight starts and 19 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The teenager has scored 16 times in all competitions to underline his clinical finishing in front of goal.

Manchester United will take on Southampton at Old Trafford in their next Premier League fixture before games against Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Leicester City to finish the campaign.

The Red Devils will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

