Gary Neville predicts where Man United, Leicester will finish

Gary Neville is backing Manchester United to beat Leicester City to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils moved to within a point of Leicester thanks to their 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday night courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba at Villa Park.

Leicester dropped points in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Arsenal at The Emirates on Tuesday night to drop down to fourth place in the Premier League table behind Chelsea FC.

The Foxes have only managed to win one of their last five Premier League games since the return of top-flight action after the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United will face Southampton, Crystal Palace and Norwich City in their next three Premier League games, while Leicester will take on Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will make the difficult trip to Old Trafford on the final day of the Premier League season in a game that could be a straight shootout for fourth place.

Sky Sports pundit Neville reckons that Manchester United will secure a fourth-place finish ahead of Leicester after their devastating form in recent weeks.

“Leicester have had a great season, for them to be in front of United at this stage is a great achievement,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But you would be surprised if United didn’t go and follow this through [and finish in the top four]. They’ve got a good run of fixtures and have got Leicester to play as well.

“United look so dominant at this moment in time. You’d almost like to see them playing the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to see where they are, although that could come in the FA Cup and Europa League games.

“It’s been comfortable for United in recent weeks and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want those big tests because they look ready for them. They have looked so comfortable in games and they will go on to have a really good season.

“At times this season I wondered what was going to happen, but I think they will overtake Leicester and get into the Champions League, and they could even win a trophy with it all to play for in the two cup competitions they are still in.”

Manchester United became the first Premier League team in history to win four successive top-flight games by a three-goal margin or more after their 3-0 victory at Aston Villa on Thursday night.

The Red Devils have dispatched of Sheffield United, Brighton, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in their last four top-flight outings.

Manchester United have struggled to consistently finish in the Premier League’s top four since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

The Red Devils will be hoping to secure a top-four finish for the first time under Solskjaer after they ended up in sixth spot last term.

