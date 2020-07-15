Gary Neville: Mason Greenwood better than Man United duo

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood is at “another level” compared to Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The 18-year-old has cemented a regular starting spot in the Manchester United team since the return of the Premier League following the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenwood has scored four times in five Premier League games to earn rave reviews in the British media and from Manchester United legends such as Neville.

The England Under-21 international failed to get on the score-sheet in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Manchester United’s stalemate with Southampton on Monday night, Neville raved about Greenwood’s talent.

“United are proud of their academy full stop,” said Neville.

“But there’s so much excitement. I don’t know if you’d notice but I am a miserable sod when analysing players at times, but this lad, I can’t hide my excitement.

“Rashford is fantastic, Martial is fantastic, but this kid is another level.

“Nearly 6ft, he can handle a ball with both feet, he can score goals, he can receive the ball on the half turn, on the back foot, his positioning in terms of understanding where he needs to be is fantastic.

“He doesn’t just play wide, he doesn’t just play central, he will be knocking on that door as a centre forward in the next 12 months.

“You obviously want to be a little bit calm because he’s a young player and lots can happen but this is someone to get carried away by.

“He’s fantastic and someone to be fair Manchester United are lucky to have but obviously have grown and nurtured and be proud to have.”

Goals from Martial and Rashford appeared to have earned Manchester United three points after cancelling out Stuart Armstrong’s opener.

However, Michael Obafemi equalised in added time at Old Trafford to cast doubt on Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Greenwood failed to get on the score-sheet against the Saints to end his scoring run after netting in their previous three games.

The Manchester United youth product has scored nine times in nine starts and 19 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

Greenwood has scored 16 times in 42 games in all competitions throughout the course of the campaign.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when the Red Devils make the trip to Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer’s side will then face Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday as the Red Devils look to end the season with silverware.

Manchester United’s final two fixtures in the 2019-20 Premier League season are against West Ham United and Leicester City.

