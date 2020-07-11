Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville is predicting that Mason Greenwood will “develop into a central striker” over time at Manchester United after the Sky Sports pundit hailed the teenager’s “incredible” talent.

The 18-year-old continued his prolific form with a goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday night to net for the fourth time in four games.

Greenwood has found the net in victories over Bournemouth and Brighton to take his tally to nine goals in his breakthrough season in the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used Greenwood on the left side of his three-man attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Greenwood has earned favourable comparisons to former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie thanks to his clinical finishing in the Red Devils team.

Sky Sports pundit Neville believes that Greenwood will eventually blossom into a top Manchester United centre-forward rather than being used in a wide position in the Red Devils team.

“I think Greenwood will develop into a central striker naturally over time. There will come a time when he will step up, he’s stepping up game by game now,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He is outstanding, his talent is incredible. He has everything, the composure, the receiving of the ball, the awareness, the finishing ability.

“You look at Martial, Rashford and Greenwood and think who you would put your money on to finish from all areas of the field.

“Inside the box, outside the box, left foot, right foot – it would be Greenwood. He’s 18 and that is the exciting part.”

Neville went on to add that Greenwood is likely to be called up to Gareth Southgate’s next England squad given his prolific form for Manchester United in the second half of the season.

“It’s a no-brainer for him to be in and around the England squad,” Neville continued.

“Gareth Southgate is getting more and more options by the month, players a being developed and are breaking into top teams now.

“Greenwood is such a brilliant talent, if he continues to work hard and keeps his feet on the ground, he can be anything he wants.”

The Manchester United number 26 has scored one goal in four appearances for the England Under-21 side.

Greenwood has scored 16 times in all competitions this season to leave his mark in a remarkable breakthrough campaign for the Manchester United teenager.

The 20-time English champions will host Southampton in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Monday night when Greenwood looks to net in his fourth successive league game.

Manchester United will finish the 2019-20 Premier League season with games against Crystal Palace and Norwich City before a home clash against Leicester City on the final day of the campaign.

