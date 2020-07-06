Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has praised Mason Greenwood’s control and finishing ability after the teenager scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils forward started his second successive Premier League game for the visit of the Cherries after Greenwood had scored in a 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Greenwood rewarded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith with a powerful finish to equalise in the first half after Bournemouth took a surprise lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The English teenager doubled his tally for the game in the second half with a sumptuous finish to help Manchester United notch up a resounding 5-2 victory over Eddie Howe’s side.

Greenwood has scored three goals and has made an assist in his last two Premier League games to cement a regular spot on the right side of Solskjaer’s attack ahead of Daniel James.

The 18-year-old has earned comparisons to Van Persie over the past week thanks to his silky movement and clinical finishing.

The Premier League title winner took to Twitter on Saturday evening to give his verdict on the Manchester United striker.

Van Persie posted on Twitter: “Great team play at the first goal, clever movement, silky first touch and class finish of Greenwood.”

Greenwood and his Manchester United team-mates will be hoping to continue their push for a top-four finish when the Red Devils make the trip to Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Manchester United’s recent form has helped the Red Devils to move to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

The 20-time English champions will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month as Solskjaer looks to win his first trophy as Red Devils boss.

