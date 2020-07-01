Gary Lineker poses intriguing question about Paul Pogba at Man United

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker reckons Paul Pogba’s performance could improve with more talented players around him after the France star helped Manchester United to beat Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

The World Cup winner was named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI for the trip to the south coast following his promising performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win against Sheffield United last week.

Pogba produced a competent performance in the middle of the park as the 27-year-old provided the assist for Bruno Fernandes’ goal in the 29th minute after Mason Greenwood had broken the deadlock.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to ponder whether Pogba’s performance might be more consistent and more impactful with better players around Manchester United’s club-record signing.

Lineker posted the following tweet during Manchester United’s win at Brighton: “There’s no question @ManUtd are heading in the right direction. Will be fascinating to see how @paulpogba performs now he has more players around him of similar ability. Such a talented and clever footballer.”

Mason Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 16th minute before Fernandes scored either side of half-time to seal a 3-0 win.

The Manchester United number six has been limited to six starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season due to a string of injury problems.

Pogba has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid or a return to Serie A title holders Juventus on a regular basis over the past 12 months or so.

Pogba has struggled to have a telling impact at Old Trafford since his return to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Juventus under Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The France star has won the Europa League and the League Cup but Pogba hasn’t been able to fire the Red Devils to Premier League title glory.

Pogba will be hoping to retain his starting spot in the Manchester United team when the Red Devils host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday 9 July.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip