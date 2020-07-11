Roy Keane claims Paul Pogba doesn’t want to be Man United leader

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has criticised Paul Pogba’s lack of leadership at Manchester United.

The France international scored his first Premier League goal of the 2019-20 season in a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday night.

Pogba produced a clinical finish from outside the area to net Manchester United’s third goal in a resounding victory over the relegation strugglers.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner has only started nine times in the Premier League this season due to a series of injury issues.

Pogba has been regularly linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the current campaign amid reports of interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.

The former Juve midfielder appears to have rediscovered his love for the club, having watched January signing Bruno Fernandes elevate the Red Devils to another level.

Harry Maguire is the Manchester United captain after the world’s most expensive defender inherited the responsibility from Ashley Young earlier in the season.

And former Manchester United skipper Keane has claimed that Pogba doesn’t want to be a leader at the 20-time English champions.

“What I would say about Pogba, we’ve been saying for the last year or two that he needs to take more of a lead with the team,” Keane told Sky Sports on Thursday night.

“I don’t think he wants to be a leader. I think he’ll enjoy that Harry Maguire has come into the club, showing different leadership skills.

“And obviously Fernandes, leadership skills on the pitch. And I think Pogba likes that.

“I don’t think he necessarily wants to be the main guy. He probably wants to be the main guy on the social media side of things, but on the pitch he’s thinking, ‘I’m glad of that, I’ll just be under that radar’.

“We’ve always said he’s got that quality, and I think he never really wanted to be that leader at Man United.

“He doesn’t have to be now because he’s got a couple of other lads around him and he looks like he’s enjoying himself a bit more.”

Manchester United signed Pogba in a club-record £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in 2016 after the French midfielder had left Old Trafford to go to Turin under Sir Alex Ferguson four years earlier.

Pogba has won the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Manchester United but the France star hasn’t been able to inspire the club to Premier League or Champions League glory.

Manchester United moved to within a point of fourth-placed Leicester City thanks to their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will take on Southampton in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Manchester United will finish the Premier League campaign with games against Crystal Palace and Norwich City before their final game against fourth-placed Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday 26 July.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip