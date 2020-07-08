Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Manchester City both have a “strong interest” in signing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar, according to reports in the British media.

The Independent is reporting that both of the Manchester clubs are eyeing some of the same transfer targets this summer as they bid to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season.

The same story claims that Manchester City currently have a “greater” need for a new centre-half this summer, with Pep Guardiola apparently having made the position a priority in the transfer window.

The article also suggests that Manchester United retain an interest in both Koulibaly and Skriniar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders whether to add to his defensive options ahead of next season.

According to the same article, Jadon Sancho remains as Manchester United’s top target in the summer transfer window, but the Red Devils are also open to making moves for a striker, another central midfielder or a central defender.

The story also claims that Napoli’s Koulibaly is at the top of Manchester United’s wish-list if they do decide to go in for a new centre-half this summer.

If they are to sell Koulibaly this summer, Napoli are understood to expect a deal to be closer to £70m rather than the £100m they had expected before the Covid-19 crisis, according to the same story.

Other potential defensive targets for Manchester United this summer include Skriniar, Swansea City’s Joe Rodon and RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, the article concludes.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday night as they bid to make it four wins on the spin in the English top flight.

