Gary Neville reacts to Mason Greenwood’s display in Man United’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville reserved special praise for Mason Greenwood after the teenage striker continued his fine form for Manchester United during their 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old’s eye-catching performances have been a major talking point for the Red Devils in recent weeks and he netted his fourth goal in three Premier League games at Villa Park as he continued to impress.

Manchester United took the lead at Villa Park when Bruno Fernandes converted his penalty in the 27th minute after the Portugal international was brought down in the box.

And Greenwood made it 2-0 to the Red Devils deep into first-half stoppage time when he fired home a thunderous strike after being set up by Anthony Martial.

Paul Pogba then made it 3-0 to the visitors when he fired home from outside the box in the 57th minute.

Greenwood has been in superb form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men recently and former Manchester United defender Neville was highly impressed by the teenager’s goal.

Speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game just after Greenwood’s goal, Neville said: “He is some player, that boy.

“When it came to Greenwood I was thinking, ‘what’s he doing? Just go for goal yourself the first time’.

“But he plays it inside to Anthony Martial, who plays it back [to him].

“Can he hit it with his right foot? My gosh, he can.

“A real talent – now delivering week in, week out. What a goal. Sensational.”

Greenwood has now scored nine goals and made one assist in a total of 27 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season.

The victory – Manchester United’s fourth in a row in the Premier League – leaves them in fifth place in the table and just a point behind fourth-placed Leicester City.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford, before a trip to Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

