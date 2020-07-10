Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood during lockdown (Photo: Mason Greenwood / Instagram)

Mason Greenwood has all of the necessary ingredients needed to become one of the world’s best players at Manchester United, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The 18-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent weeks during what has been a breakthrough campaign for the young forward.

Greenwood scored two of Manchester United’s five goals in their 5-2 win over Bournemouth at the weekend, and he has been earning a more regular fixture in the Red Devils squad over the last few weeks.

The teenager will be hoping to establish himself as a regular starter in the Manchester United team over the coming months, and former Red Devils forward Berbatov believes that Greenwood has the potential to develop into one of the world’s top talents over time.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express before Thursday night’s clash against Aston Villa, Berbatov said: “Mason Greenwood has really impressed me, even before his last game, he always gets his shots on target, and he has two good feet, not just his left.

“It’s good to see he’s being given a chance to shine and play regularly, and he’s taking that chance. He’s well on the way to being a really good player, what he’s shown is unbelievable.

“He reminds me of Ronaldo at that age, especially with his self-belief and confidence to take players on. They also share quickness and sharpness, he’s in a great position for his age, and as I said, he’s embraced the opportunity.

“He’s proving he can be a brilliant player not just now, but also in the future. If he continues on his current path, he’ll be one of the best players in the world.

“He’s still a long way from being as good as Ronaldo I have to add, he has a long way to go, but at the moment he’s doing it the right way and he’s in the best environment possible.

“He’s surrounded by a great manager, experienced players, and great people, all of whom will help him take the next steps.

“These days we rush too quickly to say a player is the next Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo, we should let him find his feet.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against Southampton on Monday night.

After that, the Red Devils will take on Crystal Palace away from home, before turning their attentions towards their crunch FA Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

Manchester United are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season as they bid to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League in what has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip