Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Manchester United’s players as the Red Devils claimed a 5-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday to boost their hopes of sealing a top-four finish.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to build on their recent good run of form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and fresh from three straight wins in all competitions.

However, it was Bournemouth who took the lead in the 15th minute when Junior Stanislas opened the scoring.

Manchester United soon fought back and they were level in the 29th minute thanks to Mason Greenwood’s precise finish.

The Red Devils then took the lead in the 35th minute when Marcus Rashford buried his penalty, and Anthony Martial then made it 3-1 to the hosts with a superb curling effort into the top corner on the stroke of half-time.

Bournemouth pulled a goal back in the 50th minute when Josh King converted his penalty, but Greenwood restored Manchester United’s two-goal cushion with a superb strike in the 54th minute.

And Bruno Fernandes made it 5-2 to the hosts when he fired home a brilliant free-kick in the 59th minute.

England legend Lineker was watching the game closely and offered a number of updates on his official Twitter account as the action unfolded.

After Greenwood’s leveller, Lineker wrote: “Goodness me, what a prospect @masongreenwood is. He will score a lot of goals. A lot.”

When Rashford put Manchester United ahead, Lineker posted: “Made a bit of a meal of it, but @MarcusRashford gets his first goal since lockdown.”

After Martial’s superb goal, the former Tottenham striker wrote: “Stunning goal from @AnthonyMartial. So good he smiled.”

After Greenwood’s second goal of the game, Lineker wrote: “Greenwood strikes emphatically and @ManUtd’s green shoots are there for all to see.”

And after Fernandes’ superb free-kick, Lineker added: “Bruno with the final knockout blow.”

The win leaves Manchester United in fourth place in the Premier League table ahead of Chelsea FC’s clash with Watford later on Saturday.

Next up for Manchester United is their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday next week, before a home clash against Southampton on Monday 13 July.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip