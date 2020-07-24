Bruno Fernandes issues Man United rallying cry ahead of Leicester trip

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to issue a stern rallying cry as Manchester United prepare for their final top-four showdown with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Devils had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as they took another small step towards Champions League qualification for next season.

Mason Greenwood netted his 17th goal of the season early in the second half at Old Trafford after Michail Antonio had given the Hammers the lead on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

Chelsea FC’s 5-3 defeat by Liverpool FC later on Wednesday night has set up an enthralling finish to the top-four race in the Premier League.

As things stand, Manchester United are currently in third place in the Premier League table, and they will secure a spot in next season’s Champions League if they are able to avoid defeat against Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are level on points with Manchester United in fourth place in the table ahead of their clash with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The stage is set for a thrilling end to the race for Champions League qualification, and Fernandes seems to be pleased that Manchester United have their fate in their own hands.

Posting on Instagram after Wednesday’s draw with West Ham, Fernandes wrote: “We only depend on us to achieve what we want 💪🏻.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire emphasised the importance of Sunday’s clash.

“It’s a huge game,” said Maguire.

“We have three days to prepare for it. With our schedule it has generally been a couple of days, then you play again, so you don’t get time on the training ground and it’s more about recovery.

“So it’s nice to have three days, which seems crazy to say, but the schedule has been harsh for the lads. We will be ready on Sunday.”

Manchester United have a far superior goal difference to Chelsea FC heading into the final game of the season, with the Red Devils on +28 compared to the Blues on +13.

