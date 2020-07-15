Gary Lineker: What I think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has described Bruno Fernandes as the “catalyst” behind Manchester United’s recent upturn in form.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks following the return of top-flight football in England, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having won all but two of their Premier League games so far since the restart.

Manchester United suffered a frustrating blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four on Monday night when they were pegged back and held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton at Old Trafford.

That result left Solskjaer’s side in fifth place in the Premier League table with three games left to play.

Fernandes has been widely praised for the impact he has had at Old Trafford since his arrival at the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been a constant presence in the Manchester United side, with the playmaker having scored seven goals and made seven assists in the Premier League this season.

England legend Lineker has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt this season and feels that he has been a major factor in their recent good form.

Tweeting during Manchester United’s clash with Southampton on Monday night, Lineker said: The difference in the potency of this @ManUtd side now, to how it was before the new year is staggering.

“You could see they were on the right track but the progress is rapid. Fernandes the catalyst, of course.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Crystal Palace.

After that, the Red Devils will turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea FC on Sunday at Wembley.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip