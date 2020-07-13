Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood following Manchester United’s recent good form.

The Red Devils have been earning lots of praise for their performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the return of the Premier League, and they are now firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Greenwood, 18, has been earning plenty of new admirers following his superb form for Manchester United in recent games, while Martial has also been producing some good performances.

Rashford, meanwhile, has perhaps not hit the heights he would have liked since the return of the Premier League following the coronavirus pandemic in England.

However, Fernandes believes that Rashford remains a key part of the Manchester United team – and he is backing the England forward to prove his worth in the coming games as the season reaches its climax.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before Monday’s clash with Southampton, Fernandes said: “Like you saw on Thursday night [in the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa], Mason [Greenwood] scored a beautiful goal again and Anthony [Martial] and Marcus did very well.

“I think everyone is talking about Marcus not scoring a lot of goals but he is doing an amazing job.

“The game he is playing now, maybe he is not achieving his goals and everything but, with everything we are doing now, he will achieve more goals and more assists.

“In the games, in the complete football, because football is not just about goals and assists, it is about the team and Marcus is playing very well for the team.

“Anthony is playing very well and scoring goals, which is what you want as a striker, and Mason is a young kid who is scoring every time in different ways, so you always need to expect something new from him.”

Manchester United will travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday night, before the Red Devils turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday.

After that, Manchester United will complete their Premier League season with games against West Ham United and Leicester City.

