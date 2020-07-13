Bruno Fernandes praises Man United stars Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood

Man United star Bruno Fernandes delivers his verdict on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 14 July 2020, 00:15 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood following Manchester United’s recent good form.

The Red Devils have been earning lots of praise for their performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the return of the Premier League, and they are now firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Greenwood, 18, has been earning plenty of new admirers following his superb form for Manchester United in recent games, while Martial has also been producing some good performances.

Rashford, meanwhile, has perhaps not hit the heights he would have liked since the return of the Premier League following the coronavirus pandemic in England.

However, Fernandes believes that Rashford remains a key part of the Manchester United team – and he is backing the England forward to prove his worth in the coming games as the season reaches its climax.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro before Monday’s clash with Southampton, Fernandes said: “Like you saw on Thursday night [in the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa], Mason [Greenwood] scored a beautiful goal again and Anthony [Martial] and Marcus did very well.

“I think everyone is talking about Marcus not scoring a lot of goals but he is doing an amazing job.

“The game he is playing now, maybe he is not achieving his goals and everything but, with everything we are doing now, he will achieve more goals and more assists.

“In the games, in the complete football, because football is not just about goals and assists, it is about the team and Marcus is playing very well for the team.

“Anthony is playing very well and scoring goals, which is what you want as a striker, and Mason is a young kid who is scoring every time in different ways, so you always need to expect something new from him.”

Manchester United will travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday night, before the Red Devils turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday.

After that, Manchester United will complete their Premier League season with games against West Ham United and Leicester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes delivers verdict on Man United’s top-four hopes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Glen Johnson predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ask Man United to name their price for 23-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United could sign FC Barcelona forward instead of Jadon Sancho – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC hope to beat Inter Milan to 22-year-old Ligue 1 star – report
Frank Lampard
Photo: Chelsea FC signing trains at Cobham for the first time
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: The signings Man United need to make this summer
Gary Neville
Gary Neville rates Anthony Martial’s display in Man United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal transfer update on 23-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network