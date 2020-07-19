Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that Marcus Rashford has surprised him “a lot” with his quality at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been settling well into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese playmaker has been earning lots of praise for the form he has produced since having signed for Manchester United at the turn of the year, and he has been a constant presence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Rashford, 22, has been a key player for the Red Devils since the return of the Premier League last month, and the England international has now scored 17 goals and made seven assists in the top flight this term.

Now, Fernandes has admitted that he has been highly impressed by Rashford after having played alongside him in recent games for the Red Devils.

Asked to name which player – whom he has either played for or against – he would choose for their speed, Fernandes said in an interview quoted by Metro: “I will choose Rashford because I think what Rashford has is pace, amazing pace, but with amazing quality.

“It’s difficult sometimes going at that velocity to have the quality to do the right things, you know. To choose the right time to shoot, to pass, to skill.

“I will choose Rashy for sure. He surprised me a lot.

“Of course, I already knew his qualities, because he is one of the best young players in the world for me.

“I think I will choose Rashy because for me this [pace] is one of the best qualities he has.”

Both Rashford and Fernandes will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to FA Cup action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Chelsea FC in the semi-finals at Wembley.

After that game, Manchester United will then turn their attentions back towards their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the table and a point behind third-placed Chelsea FC, with the Red Devils set to take on West Ham United and Leicester City in their final two top-flight games of the campaign.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip