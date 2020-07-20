Bruno Fernandes reacts to Man United’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes took to social media to call for some perspective after Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Red Devils were largely outplayed by the Blues as they suffered a disappointing defeat at Wembley, with Chelsea FC triumphing and securing their place in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

David De Gea was partly to blame for Manchester United’s defeat, with the goalkeeper having been at fault for at least two of the Red Devils’ goals at Wembley.

Strikes from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount, plus a Harry Maguire own-goal put Chelsea FC in control before Fernandes netted a consolation late on from the penalty spot.

The result leaves Manchester United fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League and still in contention in the Europa League this season.

And January signing Fernandes has insisted that he is not too concerned about Sunday evening’s defeat.

Fernandes wrote on his personal Instagram account: “We were not the best before and we are not the worst now!

“We are really sad about the result and losing the chance to win the FACup, something we had hoped for!

“Now it is time to gather forces and fight for our goal in the @premierleague 🙏🏼.”

Fernandes will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

After that, the Red Devils will complete their Premier League campaign with a trip to top-four rivals Leicester City on Sunday afternoon as they look to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

As things stand, Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and one point behind third-placed Chelsea FC.

