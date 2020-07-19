Ex-Chelsea FC striker Chris Sutton (Photo: BT Sport)

Chris Sutton blasted David De Gea for his “horrendous” mistake during Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat by Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils goalkeeper was arguably at fault for at least two of the goals that Manchester United conceded at Wembley in what proved a difficult game for the Spaniard.

Olivier Giroud was on hand to tap home Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross deep into first-half stoppage time to hand Chelsea FC the lead, and De Gea probably should have done better at his near post.

And there could be no doubt that De Gea was at fault for Chelsea FC’s second goal, as Mason Mount’s low long-range effort crept under the Spaniard and into the net in the first minute of the second half.

Chelsea FC went 3-0 up in the 74th minute when Harry Maguire’s own-goal capped a disappointing evening for the Red Devils, who scored a consolation goal when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty late on.

De Gea has found himself in the spotlight following some below-par displays this season, and BBC Sport pundit Sutton was quick to point the finger at the Spaniard after Chelsea FC scored their second goal.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live during the coverage of the game after Chelsea FC’s second goal, Sutton said: “I called David de Gea useless earlier. That was even worse. Horrendous goalkeeping.

“Mason Mount drove from midfield and must have been 25 yards out. It’s an easy save really. I think you would have saved that John [Murray]. Shocking, shocking goalkeeping.”

Sutton then later added: “The irony is if Manchester United played their usual cup goalkeeper [Sergio Romero] they’d probably be level.”

Chelsea FC will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on 1 August.

De Gea will be hoping to make amends for his performance when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Wednesday night with a home clash against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will then complete their Premier League season when they take on top-four rivals Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip