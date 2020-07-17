Owen Hargreaves salutes ‘world class’ Man United star after Crystal Palace win

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves heaped praise on the “world class” Marcus Rashford after the striker helped to fire Manchester United to a crucial 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

Rashford has been in solid form for the Red Devils since the return of Premier League footbll last month and he produced a fine moment of skill at the end of first-half stoppage time as he helped Manchester United to claim the victory.

The 22-year-old made a brilliant dummy to baffle the Crystal Palace defence and he then fired home from close range just before the break.

Anthony Martial then doubled the visitors’ lead in the 78th minute with a cool right-footed finish to help seal a win which keeps Manchester United in the hunt for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

England international Rashford has now scored 17 goals and has made six assists in the Premier League this season.

And former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves was very impressed by what he saw from Rashford on Thursday night.

Speaking over footage of Rashford’s goal at half-time, Hargreaves said on BT Sport: “That’s world class from Marcus Rashford.

“The composure to do that chop with his weaker left foot… he does the keeper, they’re all falling down.

“That is the sign of a special player. He calmly slots it away.

“They needed a moment of quality, Marcus Rashford provided it.”

The win leaves Manchester United in fifth place in the Premier League table and level on points with Leicester City in fourth with two games left to play.

Manchester United will turn their attentions towards FA Cup affairs on Sunday afternoon when they take on Chelsea FC in the semi-finals at Wembley.

They will then complete their Premier league campaign with games against West Ham United and Leicester City, as they look to seal Champions League qualification in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in chrage at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip