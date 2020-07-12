David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Jamie Carragher says that Manchester United should be worried about David De Gea’s recent drop in form for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils goalkeeper has found himself under fire this season for a string of below-par displays, despite the Spaniard having initially established himself as one of the Premier League’s top shot-stoppers in the past.

Despite his dip in form, De Gea remains a regular fixture in the Manchester United team, with the goalkeeper having started all of the Red Devils’ games in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United have conceded a total of 33 goals in the top flight this season, and former Liverpool FC defender Carragher feels that the Red Devils need to take a serious look at the goalkeeper position if they want to be challenging for the title in the coming seasons.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher said: “The players who elevated Liverpool from being a side chasing the top four into European and Premier League champions are Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

“They take Jurgen Klopp’s side to a level beyond Manchester United, certainly defensively.

“United have to worry about their keeper. David De Gea’s poor form has gone on too long for it to be described as a blip.

“I do not believe he will get back to the level he was three or four years ago. Given he is a high earner he will not be easy to move on.”

De Gea will be set to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Monday night when they host Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season after having sealed an impressive four-game winning run in the top flight in recent games.

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace on Thursday night, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea FC on Sunday 19 July.

