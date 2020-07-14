Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United has lifted a “burden” off midfielder Paul Pogba.

Fernandes has been in superb form for the Red Devils since having signed for Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon has coincided with an upturn in form for Manchester United and he has been a major part of Manchester United’s improved performances in recent weeks.

Pogba has now been able to play alongside Fernandes in recent games after the French midfielder missed most of the previous part of the campaign due to injury problems.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Fernandes will have helped to bring the best out of Pogba at Old Trafford and relieve some of the pressure on the World Cup winner.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Ferdinand said: “Paul will have been sat there thinking, ‘I want to see this, I want to see if this is the truth, if he’s really this good and I believe I’ll be able to play with him’.

“Paul has come in and had a new lease of life where he doesn’t feel as though all the responsibility in terms of the creative aspect is about him and has to go through him.

“I think that was a big burden on him.”

Ahead of Monday night’s clash with Southampton, Fernandes had scored seven goals and made six assists in 10 Premier League games for the Red Devils, including having netted four goals and made three assists in his last three outings.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils will then turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea FC at Wembley this weekend, before their complete their Premier League campaign with clashes against Leicester City and West Ham United.

