Rio Ferdinand: Bruno Fernandes has lifted burden on Paul Pogba at Man United

Rio Ferdinand believes that Bruno Fernandes has helped to bring the best out of Paul Pogba at Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 14 July 2020, 04:45 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United has lifted a “burden” off midfielder Paul Pogba.

Fernandes has been in superb form for the Red Devils since having signed for Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon has coincided with an upturn in form for Manchester United and he has been a major part of Manchester United’s improved performances in recent weeks.

Pogba has now been able to play alongside Fernandes in recent games after the French midfielder missed most of the previous part of the campaign due to injury problems.

And former Manchester United defender Ferdinand believes that Fernandes will have helped to bring the best out of Pogba at Old Trafford and relieve some of the pressure on the World Cup winner.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Ferdinand said: “Paul will have been sat there thinking, ‘I want to see this, I want to see if this is the truth, if he’s really this good and I believe I’ll be able to play with him’.

“Paul has come in and had a new lease of life where he doesn’t feel as though all the responsibility in terms of the creative aspect is about him and has to go through him.

“I think that was a big burden on him.”

Ahead of Monday night’s clash with Southampton, Fernandes had scored seven goals and made six assists in 10 Premier League games for the Red Devils, including having netted four goals and made three assists in his last three outings.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils will then turn their attentions towards their FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea FC at Wembley this weekend, before their complete their Premier League campaign with clashes against Leicester City and West Ham United.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes delivers verdict on Man United’s top-four hopes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Glen Johnson predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC ask Man United to name their price for 23-year-old – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United could sign FC Barcelona forward instead of Jadon Sancho – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC hope to beat Inter Milan to 22-year-old Ligue 1 star – report
Frank Lampard
Photo: Chelsea FC signing trains at Cobham for the first time
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: The signings Man United need to make this summer
Gary Neville
Gary Neville rates Anthony Martial’s display in Man United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal transfer update on 23-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network