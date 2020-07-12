Sir Alex Ferguson delighted by Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay Man United displays - report

Sir Alex Ferguson has been thrilled by Man United's recent performances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, say report

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 13 July 2020, 00:15 UK
Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Sir Alex Ferguson has been enjoying Manchester United’s recent resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he has been particularly delighted by the performances of Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the former Manchester United boss has been in regular contact with Solskjaer over the last few weeks and has expressed his delight at what he has been seeing.

The same article reports that Ferguson has watched all of Manchester United’s games since the restart of the Premier League season, and he has been thrilled by the Red Devils’ improved run of form.

Manchester United have won their last four games on the spin in the Premier League and they will be looking to stretch that run to five victories when they host Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

According to the same story, Ferguson has been particularly delighted by the performances of Greenwood and McTominay in the Manchester United team recently.

Greenwood has been earning lots of praise for his recent performances for the Red Devils after having scored four goals and made one assist in his last four Premier League outings.

McTominay, meanwhile, has scored five goals and made one assist in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

Manchester United’s recent good run of form means that the Red Devils are well and truly in the hunt for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC’s 3-0 defeat by Sheffield United on Saturday night means that Manchester United can move above the Blues and into the top four with victory at Old Trafford against Southampton on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
David De Gea
Jamie Carragher: Man United need to worry about this player
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Southampton
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal in talks with Real Madrid about loan deal for Dani Ceballos – report
David De Gea
Jamie Carragher: Man United need to worry about this player
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United in ‘pole position’ to sign 23-year-old ahead of Chelsea FC – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Southampton
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Southampton
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal in talks with Real Madrid about loan deal for Dani Ceballos – report
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Andy Robertson’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Burnley
ScoopDragon Football News Network