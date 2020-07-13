Bruno Fernandes delivers verdict on Man United’s top-four hopes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Bruno Fernandes believes that finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season would be like winning a title for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are well and truly in the race to seal a top-four spot this season after their recent run of fine form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are unbeaten since the Premier League restart and they have won their last four games on the spin in the top flight to leave them within touching distance of a Champions League spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been thriving since the return of the Premier League, and they have the chance to move above Chelsea FC and into the top four when they face Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.

A win for the Red Devils against the Saints would lift them a point above Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side in the table with three games left to play.

Manchester United are also due to take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley this coming weekend.

Fernandes has developed into a key player for Manchester United since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

And the Portugal international believes that Manchester United are in a good position as they approach the end of the season.

Asked to select his favourite moment since moving to Old Trafford, Fernandes told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro: “I think the favourite moment will come because I come to Manchester to achieve some titles and everything.

“So I think we are close. We have two titles to fight the FA Cup and the Europa League and for us at the moment our title is being in the top four and being in the Champions League next season.

“This is like a title for us because this is what we can achieve at this moment and so we need to fight for this.”

Manchester United – who will travel to Crystal Palace on Thursday night – finished in sixth place and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

