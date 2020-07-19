Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has admitted that Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United in January has made a “huge difference” to the Red Devils’ fortunes.

The Portugal international has been one of the Red Devils’ top performers since his arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon at the turn of the year.

Fernandes, 25, has been a regular fixture in the starting line-up at Old Trafford, and his move to the club has coincided with an upturn in form from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The playmaker has scored seven goals and made seven assists in 12 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season, and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances as the Red Devils chase a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Lampard is currently preparing his Chelsea FC side for their crunch FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

And the Chelsea FC boss has admitted that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt so far this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “We know Manchester United are playing well.

“They have a very potent front three, probably the most potent front three in the country on pure numbers anyway and obviously Fernandes has made a huge difference since arriving in January.

“You see the strength that’s brought to their team with individual quality but we know that. We have to be confident in ourselves, deal with their threats and worry about us as well.”

Manchester United and Chelsea FC are currently locked in a tense battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

One point currently separates the two sides as they chase a spot in next season’s Champions League, with two more Premier League games left to play.

