Gary Neville has suggested that Manchester United should consider making a move to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks about bolstering his squad ahead of his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United defender Neville feels that the Red Devils are in need of a new right winger this summer as Solskjaer looks to add to his squad.

And the ex-England international believes that Senegal winger Sarr would be a great addition to the team at Old Trafford as Solskjaer looks to construct a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Gary Neville Podcast after Watford’s loss to West Ham on Friday night, Neville said: “Manchester United need a right winger. He’s a big, big talent, honestly he really is.

“We’ve seen his performances before but tonight he was a shining light, even in that first half there were periods where Watford did attack and it was through him.

“So yeah, he’ll be sought after and Watford will, I’m sure, cash in if they get the right bid.”

Neville continued: “I always think, particularly as a wide player, what would I have not wanted to have played against?

“The first thing is pace. And then you’ve got to think about, can he use his pace? Well yes he can, because he makes really good quality runs: the spin in behind, straight, but also the run inside in between full-back and centre-back – which I always think is the most difficult to mark.

“And then you think, well has he got quality on the ball? Could you just left him have it? Sometimes you’ve got quick players, let him have the ball.

“But when you let him have the ball, he can get it out of his feet and whip ridiculously good crosses in. So that’s when you’re thinking about the fact that you’ve got a real problem, as a full-back.

“Because if I get tight, he’s going to spin in behind me. If I drop off him, he’s just going to get an easy cross in and you can’t win.”

The 22-year-old Sarr has scored five goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for Watford so far this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will turn their attentions back to Premier League affairs this week as they look to finish in the top four this season.

The Red Devils will take on West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, before they turn their attentions towards their final game of the season – a trip to top-four rivals Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

