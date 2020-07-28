Gary Neville: The signings Man United must make this summer

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has declared that Manchester United need to bring in a new right winger and a new central defender as part of their spending in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League this season thanks to their 2-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard in the second half helped the Red Devils to claim all three points against their top-four rivals and secure their place in the Champions League for next season.

Manchester United will be looking to improve their squad this summer as they aim to build a team capable of challenging the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of players in the coming weeks and months, with the Premier League transfer window now open until early October.

Now, Manchester United legend Neville has set out some of the areas he thinks that the Red Devils must improve if they are to be able to close the gap to their Premier League rivals.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports, Neville said: “Solskjaer needs to spend money, but not recklessly.

“There needs to be a right winger, there needs to be a challenge at centre-forward, at left-back, definitely at goalkeeper and they need a centre-back, a top centre-back who can bring that level of domination to a defence like Virgil van Dijk does at Liverpool, like Vincent Kompany did when Manchester City were winning titles.

“If you look at every team that’s won titles, they all have dominant centre-backs and great goalkeepers – Alisson, Van Dijk, Vincent Kompany, Ederson, John Terry, Petr Cech, Jaap Stam, Steve Bruce, Peter Schmeichel, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, David Seaman – and Manchester United need great centre-back and goalkeeper.

“I don’t think Harry Maguire hasn’t had a good season; I just think he needs a partner. That’s not being unfair on Victor Lindelof, who may need a partner as well. He and Maguire are both good defenders, but I think United need a centre-back as well.

“You’ve got to be ruthless, the best managers in the world are ruthless. Frank [Lampard] and Ole have got to be ruthless with their boards.”

The Red Devils were active in the January transfer window as they brought in Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and also signed Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Wednesday next week when they take on LASK in the return leg of their last 16 clash.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip