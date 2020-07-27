Gary Neville makes prediction about Mason Greenwood at Man United

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Mason Greenwood will end up being Manchester United’s first-choice number nine in the coming year or so.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and he has been earning lots of praise for the performances he has produced since the return of top-flight football in England last month.

Greenwood has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United first team in recent weeks, and he finished the season with 10 goals and one assist in the Premier League.

The teenager has scored five goals and made one assist in his most recent eight games for the Red Devils and the future certainly looks bright for the young forward at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes that Greenwood could well end up competing with Anthony Martial for the number nine spot at Old Trafford in the coming seasons.

Speaking during Sky Sports’ coverage of the 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday, Neville said: “I think that comparing him to Martial and [Marcus] Rashford [rather than reported Man United target Jadon Sancho] is probably more fair.

“Those two have taken a few years to get to the levels they are now producing. Greenwood is doing it in his first season.

“I think he’s intelligent on the pitch, can do things the other two can’t do, he’s a better finisher and I think he’ll end up taking that no.9 spot in the next 12 to 18 months.

“At the moment it fits for him to be on the right-hand side, but if United were to buy a right-sided player which is what’s been speculated then I can’t see any way in which Mason Greenwood won’t be in the team if he continues to perform at the level he is now.”

Manchester United now have a few days off before they prepare for their return to Europa League action with the return leg of their last-16 clash against LASK on Wednesday 5 August.

The Red Devils clinched a spot in next season’s Champions League thanks to their 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday as they finished in third place in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip