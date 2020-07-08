Jamie Redknapp: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on Mason Greenwood following his brilliant recent form for Manchester United.

The 18-year-old forward scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as he underlined his potential and continued his fine form this season.

Greenwood has now scored a total of 15 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far this season, and he will be hoping to continue to hold down a spot in the first team in the coming weeks.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the forward of late – and he believes that his future at Old Trafford could be as a number nine.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Redknapp said: “A couple of years ago I spoke to Nicky Butt, who is now United’s head of first-team development, and I asked him whether they had any promising kids coming through.

“He said: ‘Wait for this kid, Mason Greenwood.’ We waited, and now we’re seeing what he can do.

“Full credit to the boy, too. To be tipped as a special talent is one thing. To go and prove it in the Premier League is another.

“He refuses to be daunted, and the way he can use both feet is serving him well. Right now, he’s being used on the right by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Personally, I see his future as a number nine. But Greenwood won’t care where he is playing.

“Thierry Henry is the greatest we’ve seen in the Premier League. He started his career on the left wing but even when he was the striker at Arsenal, he didn’t stay central.

“He’d drift and find space, searching for weaknesses in opponents. Greenwood can learn that from his time on the wing, too.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Solskjaer’s side are still in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with the Red Devils having won their last three games in the English top flight.

After Thursday’s game against Villa, Manchester United will take on Southampton and Crystal Palace in the top flight, before their FA Cup semi-final showdown against Chelsea FC at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

