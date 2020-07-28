Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Garth Crooks has claimed that Harry Maguire “carried” Manchester United before the signing of Bruno Fernandes back in the January transfer window.

The English defender has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United first team this season following his arrival at Old Trafford from Leicester City in the summer transfer window last year.

The 27-year-old scored one goal and made one assist in 38 Premier League games for the Red Devils this season as he helped them to secure a top-four finish and book their place in the Champions League for next season.

In all, Maguire has scored three goals and made one assist in 52 games in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Maguire in a Manchester United shirt this season and he has explained why he just edged out Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rudiger in his team of the season selection.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “This was a difficult decision for me.

“Harry Maguire and Antonio Rudiger have featured in my team of the week on various occasions and both have played prominent roles in their teams securing top-four finishes.

“Rudiger returned to the Chelsea defence in September after suffering a groin injury. Since his return Chelsea haven’t looked back and would have struggled without the German.

“Maguire, on the other hand, actually carried Manchester United until Bruno Fernandes burst onto the scene.

“Not to acknowledge Maguire’s contribution to United’s top-four achievement would have been an outrage. That is why I have selected the England centre-back in my team of the season.”

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester United over Leicester City on Sunday and secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Maguire will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Europa League action next month with the return leg of their round of 16 clash against LASK.

