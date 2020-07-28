Garth Crooks selects Man United star Harry Maguire in his team of the season

Garth Crooks explains why Man United star Harry Maguire makes it into his team of the season in the Premier League

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 28 July 2020, 05:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Garth Crooks has claimed that Harry Maguire “carried” Manchester United before the signing of Bruno Fernandes back in the January transfer window.

The English defender has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United first team this season following his arrival at Old Trafford from Leicester City in the summer transfer window last year.

The 27-year-old scored one goal and made one assist in 38 Premier League games for the Red Devils this season as he helped them to secure a top-four finish and book their place in the Champions League for next season.

In all, Maguire has scored three goals and made one assist in 52 games in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Former Tottenham star Crooks has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Maguire in a Manchester United shirt this season and he has explained why he just edged out Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rudiger in his team of the season selection.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “This was a difficult decision for me.

“Harry Maguire and Antonio Rudiger have featured in my team of the week on various occasions and both have played prominent roles in their teams securing top-four finishes.

“Rudiger returned to the Chelsea defence in September after suffering a groin injury. Since his return Chelsea haven’t looked back and would have struggled without the German.

“Maguire, on the other hand, actually carried Manchester United until Bruno Fernandes burst onto the scene.

“Not to acknowledge Maguire’s contribution to United’s top-four achievement would have been an outrage. That is why I have selected the England centre-back in my team of the season.”

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard sealed a 2-0 win for Manchester United over Leicester City on Sunday and secured a third-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Maguire will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Europa League action next month with the return leg of their round of 16 clash against LASK.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Roy Keane rates Frank Lampard’s first season at Chelsea FC
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City will finish next season
David De Gea
‘I’m a big fan of his’: Paul Merson defends Man United star
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal in three-way battle to sign 26-year-old French defender – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal draw up four-man shortlist to replace Aubameyang – report
Paul Merson
Paul Merson makes prediction about Leeds United next season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Neville
Gary Neville makes prediction about Mason Greenwood at Man United
Mason Mount
‘He’ll definitely get better’: Frank Lampard makes prediction about Chelsea FC star
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC consider shock bid for 22-year-old Leicester forward – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network