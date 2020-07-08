Ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle (Photo: BT Sport)

Glenn Hoddle has praised Mason Greenwood following his recent fine displays for Manchester United, and he is tipping the forward to develop into a key player for the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old forward has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Red Devils in recent weeks, and he produced a fine display on Saturday as he scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

It has been a breakthrough season for Greenwood at Old Trafford, with the teenage forward having scored 15 goals and made two assists for the Manchester United first team in all competitions.

Former England boss Hoddle has been very impressed by the teenager’s recent performances for the Red Devils, and he feels that the youngster has the potential to force Marcus Rashford out of the team at Old Trafford in the seasons to come.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hoddle said: “I think he’s a wonderful player now and he’s only going to get better and better.

“I’m really impressed with the two feet. I love to see players play with two feet. He’s got a right foot and he’s got a left foot. I think Phil [Neville] is right about playing him right in a wide berth. Will he end up down the middle? Maybe, maybe not.

“I think he will push Marcus Rashford out of the team. There’s a quote. I think he will end up being a far better clinical finisher and in the end I think you’re going to have to put this lad in first ahead of anyone else.

“Their front three at the moment is working really well for them, [But] When you look at Martial [and Rashford] they’re all wingers really; they want to play wide.

“So if they did go and get a centre forward, I think he could play round a real main focal centre forward and have him playing round there. Wow! He could be anything with the two feet.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a trip to Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have won their last three games on the trot in the Premier League to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the hunt for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

