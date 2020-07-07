Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has heaped praise on Mason Greenwood following his superb form for Manchester United in recent games.

The 18-year-old earned lots of praise for his performance as he scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Those strikes took Greenwood’s total tally to the season to 15 goals in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, with the youngster having produced performances mature beyond his years in recent games.

Greenwood will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the Manchester United team in the coming weeks as he bids to help the Red Devils secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal legend Wright has now admitted that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from the young forward in recent games, describing Greenwood as a “special” talent.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “He does look very special.

“He’s a young English player and we get very excited when you see a talent like that come through especially at a club the size of United.

“He’s 18 and you see him blasting onto the scene like he has and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s saying he’s one of the best finishers he’s ever seen – and he [Solskjaer] has been amongst some.

“Yes, people might think we’re getting carried away but we’re not getting carried away because he’s got these little things in his game already which you know is top drawer.”

Greenwood will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Thursday night with a trip to Aston Villa.

After that, the Red Devils will take on Southampton at Old Trafford in their next Premier League clash next Monday night.

Manchester United will take on Chelsea FC for a place in the FA Cup final when they play the west London side in their last-four clash at Wembley on Sunday 19 July.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip