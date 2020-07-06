Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas (Photo: BT Sport)

Jermaine Jenas believes that Manchester United have unearthed a “special” talent in the form of Mason Greenwood this season.

The 18-year-old forward has been in top form for the Red Devils in recent weeks and he scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The teenager has been earning lots of praise for his fine performances lately, with the forward having scored 15 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far this season.

Greenwood will be hoping to play a key role for Manchester United in the coming weeks as he bids to help the Red Devils try and pip Chelsea FC to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jenas has been extremely impressed by what he has seen from the teenager in a Manchester United shirt in recent games.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Jenas said: “He’s come back in a different body by the looks of it.

“I remember being at Tottenham with Gareth Bale and he did something similar one summer.

“He turned up one summer and you were like ‘Who is this person?! he turned into a man all of a sudden.

“I think the biggest thing with Mason Greenwood is his finishing is just lethal.

“They are few and far between strikers like that in today’s game so Manchester United have stumbled across something special.”

Greenwood will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to Aston Villa on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then play Southampton at Old Trafford next Monday, before a trip to Crystal Palace later in the week.

Manchester United will then take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday 19 July as they look to reach the final.

